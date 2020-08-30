South Africa: Mmabthao Police Station Temporarily Closed for Covid-19 Decontamination

30 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

All communities being serviced by the Mmabatho police station are advised that this police station's Community service centre (CSC) is currently closed due to one of its member having tested positive for the Covid-19.

The CSC will now be operating from the nearby certification office in the Detective administration building within the premises of the police station, as a contingency.

The old police station contact details are not working but the station can be reached at the following numbers: 079 897 1948 /079 897 1894

The Community Service Centre (CSC) is currently undergoing decontamination while members that have come in contact with the infected member are undergoing screening and testing. The community will be informed when the CSC will be operational again.

