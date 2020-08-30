Kenya: Ruto Foot Soldiers Vow Unrelenting War to Dislodge Detractors

Nairobi — A section of politicians allied to Deputy President William Ruto Saturday said they are ready to defend him amid increased attacks from Jubilee Party officials allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of the 2022 presidential elections.

Former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar assured DP Ruto of his support and commitment to ensure he becomes President.

"We want to assure him that this is not his fight but ours. If we get ten more years of what we are seeing and conform to these strategies like BBI, Kenyans could be oppressed for 20 more years and we won't let that happen. We will join hands to ensure we have a prosperous Kenya," he said.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa also faulted a section of Jubilee Party members for targeting members allied to Ruto in a bid to create ethnic divisions within the party.

"The President and his Deputy told us we could create a national party, and we believed that. Now they are saying we should kick out some people from the party so that people resort to tribal parties. I want to assure all Kenyans that we can create a new Kenya under DP Ruto's presidency," the Kikuyu MP said.

The two spoke on spoke on Saturday in Nyali and Mvita constituencies where the DP held a series of meetings with political and religious leaders in the area.

The DP called upon unity in Jubilee Party asking those who are championing the agenda of rival political parties to quit.

He asked Jubilee members to stand firm in the wake of intensified intimidation and coercion.

"Those at Jubilee House who have decided that their presidential candidate is from Orange House should pack and go; what are they still doing at our party's head office?" he posed.

Ruto said he was not shaken by the negative energy emanating from people he described as power brokers, who do not want him to vie for presidency.

"We are prepared and fit for the 2022 race based on our development track-record, issues and policies that will make our country a better place for everyone," added Dr Ruto.

Nyali MP Mohammed Ali and Omar criticized those hell-bent to review the constitution saying it was not a priority at a time Kenyans were suffering from extreme poverty and unemployment as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"What is wrong with our Constitution that needs an urgent change? Our problems are rooted in corruption and that is where our energy should be directed," Omar said.