Zimbabwe: Rising Uncle Epatan Heaps Praises On Passion Java

30 August 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Munashe Makuwe

Zimdancehall chanter Uncle Epatan has taken time to thank Passion Java for his influential role the USA-based prophet has played in supporting and bankrolling his musical journey.

Epworth, born and raised Uncle Epatan, has taken to social media platform Instagram to personally thank the socialite Java.

The musician said Java had uplifted his music and made him know and believe in God at all times.

A hardcore Zimdancehall fan, Passion Java bought Uncle Epatan a luxurious BMW car.

In his message to Java, Uncle Epatan said; "God bless you Prophet".

He released an album recently whose production and the launch was financial-backed by Java.

The local singer has even released a song that was more of a dedication to Passion titled; "Chii Chimwe Tikuratidzei". In the video of the song, the former Chitungwiza resident, Passion Java is shown flaunting his riches.

Many promotions were done by Java in aspect to boost Uncle Epatan's recent album.

In working to boost Uncle Epatan's musical career, Java also featured on a number of the Zimdancehall singer's songs including the popular; "International Movement".

