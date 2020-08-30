South Africa: Crunch NEC Weekend - Zuma Headlines an All-Hands Attack Against Ramaphosa As Meeting Kicks Off

GCIS/Flickr
Then President Jacob Zuma, left, with then Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa (file photo).
28 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Carien Du Plessis

Former president Jacob Zuma has fired his salvo in the latest season of open letters in the governing ANC, accusing President Cyril Ramaphosa of implicating the entire ANC in corruption to divert attention from himself.

If rumours were true that former president Jacob Zuma is still the hand behind ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's faction, then it is fitting that he would pen the ultimate missive right on the eve of an all-important special meeting of the ANC's national executive committee (NEC) in which the main topic of discussion will be what to do with members facing charges of corruption and wrongdoing.

Perhaps it was not by chance that this letter was unleashed via Whatsapp on Friday afternoon, shortly after a decision was taken that former Ethekwini mayor and corruption-charged Zandile Gumede should take a leave of absence from her position as member of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature, mere days after her swearing-in. Gumede is powerful in the ANC in the region and plays in Magashule/Zuma's camp.

But the letter, signed in his full names, Jacob Gedleyihlekisa (one who laughs while causing you harm) Mhlanganyelwa (someone who fights more than one man, or that people conspire against) Zuma, and copied to Magashule...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigeria Prepares to Open Borders as Covid-19 Cases Drop

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.