South Africa: Crunch NEC Weekend - Zuma Headlines an All-Hands Attack Against Ramaphosa As Meeting Kicks Off

analysis

Former president Jacob Zuma has fired his salvo in the latest season of open letters in the governing ANC, accusing President Cyril Ramaphosa of implicating the entire ANC in corruption to divert attention from himself.

If rumours were true that former president Jacob Zuma is still the hand behind ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's faction, then it is fitting that he would pen the ultimate missive right on the eve of an all-important special meeting of the ANC's national executive committee (NEC) in which the main topic of discussion will be what to do with members facing charges of corruption and wrongdoing.

Perhaps it was not by chance that this letter was unleashed via Whatsapp on Friday afternoon, shortly after a decision was taken that former Ethekwini mayor and corruption-charged Zandile Gumede should take a leave of absence from her position as member of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature, mere days after her swearing-in. Gumede is powerful in the ANC in the region and plays in Magashule/Zuma's camp.

But the letter, signed in his full names, Jacob Gedleyihlekisa (one who laughs while causing you harm) Mhlanganyelwa (someone who fights more than one man, or that people conspire against) Zuma, and copied to Magashule...