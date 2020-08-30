South Africa: Herman Mashaba's New Party Is Ready to Launch As Jaded Voters Wait to Hear What's On Offer

Pixabay
...
29 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson

Former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba believes his new political party can challenge the ANC in the 2021 municipal elections. The party's draft policies make no mention of the Democratic Alliance, but they're clearly aimed to take and build on the blue machine's base.

Herman Mashaba resigned as a DA member and Johannesburg mayor in October 2019 after Helen Zille was elected chairperson of the party's federal council.

CLOSE

"I cannot reconcile myself with a group of people who believe that race is irrelevant in the discussion of inequality and poverty in South Africa in 2019," he said.

After months of building his movement, The People's Dialogue, established to canvas citizens' views on the future of the country, Mashaba will launch his political party on Saturday 29 August 2020.

Display Adverts

The party's draft policy document broadly reflects Mashaba's values: support for the free market, privatisation of state-owned entities (SOEs), reform of "draconian" labour laws and a crackdown on corruption. They also broadly reflect the DA's values.

Key members of Mashaba's new party, the name of which will only be revealed at the launch, abandoned the DA after a battle over the party's values led to leadership changes that saw Zille...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigeria Prepares to Open Borders as Covid-19 Cases Drop

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.