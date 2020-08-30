South Africa: Herman Mashaba's New Party Is Ready to Launch As Jaded Voters Wait to Hear What's On Offer

analysis

Former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba believes his new political party can challenge the ANC in the 2021 municipal elections. The party's draft policies make no mention of the Democratic Alliance, but they're clearly aimed to take and build on the blue machine's base.

Herman Mashaba resigned as a DA member and Johannesburg mayor in October 2019 after Helen Zille was elected chairperson of the party's federal council.

"I cannot reconcile myself with a group of people who believe that race is irrelevant in the discussion of inequality and poverty in South Africa in 2019," he said.

After months of building his movement, The People's Dialogue, established to canvas citizens' views on the future of the country, Mashaba will launch his political party on Saturday 29 August 2020.

The party's draft policy document broadly reflects Mashaba's values: support for the free market, privatisation of state-owned entities (SOEs), reform of "draconian" labour laws and a crackdown on corruption. They also broadly reflect the DA's values.

Key members of Mashaba's new party, the name of which will only be revealed at the launch, abandoned the DA after a battle over the party's values led to leadership changes that saw Zille...