South Africa: Council of Elders to Investigate Corruption in ANC If Officials Don't Pony Up

28 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

Former president and ANC grandee Kgalema Motlanthe will be asked to head a Council of Elders investigation into corruption in the ANC if the NEC is not satisfied with this weekend's progress. Ace Magashule strikes a fiery pose as meeting starts.

If the special executive committee meeting to deal with corruption in government and the ANC this weekend (28 to 30 August) is not satisfied with steps led by secretary-general Ace Magashule, a Council of Elders will be convened to do the job.

Daily Maverick has been told by the clean-up camp of the NEC that former president Kgalema Motlanthe might be drafted in to head the anti-graft campaign.

Early reports out of the meeting which started on Friday (28 August) said that Magashule was in a fiery mood. He reportedly said that temporary suspensions of cadres who faced criminal charges would not happen and that he would not stand aside (the Integrity Commission has requested a meeting with him). Magashule is taking the fight to President Cyril Ramaphosa this weekend and his supporters are likely to raise many probity questions about the ANC president too.

In addition, former President Jacob Zuma fired off a 12-page response to Ramaphosa's seven-page...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

