Mozambique: Another Coronavirus Death and 63 New Cases

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Saturday announced a further death from the Covid-19 respiratory disease, raising the total number of known deaths since the start of the pandemic to 22.

According to a Ministry of Health press release, the latest victim was a 52 year old Mozambican man who was tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 on 17 August. The result came back positive for the coronavirus on 24 August.

By that time, he had been admitted to the Covid-19 isolation ward in Xai-Xai, capital of the southern province of Gaza. His condition deteriorated and he died on Saturday morning.

The Ministry added that, since the first case was diagnosed, on 22 March, 92,988 people have been tested for the coronavirus, 952 of them in the previous 24 hours, all of them in public sector laboratories.

Of the samples tested, 289 were from Maputo city, 179 from Maputo province, 150 from Zambezia, 75 from Sofala, 72 from Inhambane, 56 from Nampula, 51 from Manica, 36 from Gaza, 34 from Cabo Delgado, and ten from Niassa.

889 of the tests gave negative results, and 63 people tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of positive cases to 3,760. All the new cases are Mozambican citizens. 33 are men or boys, and 30 are women or girls. Nine are children under the age of 15.

35 of the new cases are from Maputo city, and 19 are from Maputo province (15 from Matola city, three from Boane and one from Manhica). Four are from the Cabo Delgado provincial capital, Pemba, and two are from Beira. One is from the town of Chokwe, in Gaza, one is from Mozambique Island, in Nampula, and one is from the Zambezia district of Alto Molocue.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Mozambique By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In line with standard Ministry of Health procedure all 63 new cases are in home isolation, and their contacts are being traced.

The release added that, over the same 24 hour period, a further 23 Covid-19 patients have made a full recovery (15 in Maputo province, and eight in Manica). This brings the total number of recoveries to 2,078 (55.3 per cent of all those diagnosed with the disease.

As of Saturday, the geographical breakdown of all 3,760 positive cases by the provinces where they were diagnosed was as follows: Maputo city, 1,310; Maputo province, 688; Cabo Delgado, 583; Nampula, 518; Gaza, 169; Sofala, 153; Inhambane, 88; Manica, 77; Tete, 74; Zambezia, 60; Niassa, 39.

The key Covid-19 statistics for Mozambique are now: 3,760 confirmed cases, of whom 2,078 have made a full recovery, and 1,656 are active cases. 26 Covid-19 patients have died, 22 from the disease and four from other causes.