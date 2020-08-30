Zimbabwe: MDC Alliance Suspends Byo Chairlady Over Tawanda Muchehiwa Investigation Saga

30 August 2020
263Chat (Harare)

The opposition MDC Alliance has announced that it is investigating Bulawayo province Women's Assembly chairlady Tendai Masotsha over her involvement in the abduction of ZimLive Editor Mduduzi Mathuthu's nephew Tawanda Muchehiwa.

This followed social media pressure for the party to look into her involvement in the whole Muchehiwa abduction saga.

Masotsha was mentioned as having invited Muchehiwa to collect fliers for use during the 31 July anti-corruption protests.

Muchehiwa was later abducted while sitting in Masotsha's car while was only taken to Bulawayo central police station and later released without any charge.

In a statement this evening, MDC Alliance Spokesperson Fadzai Mahere said the party was looking into Masotsha's involvement in the whole saga, while Secretary General Charlton Hwende said the matter had been referred to the Organising and Security departments for investigation.

"The MDC Alliance is currently investigating the very serious allegations against Ms Tendai Masotsha, the Bulawayo Women's Assembly chair in the events surrounding the abduction and subsequent torture of Tawanda Muchehiwa by the state.

"The outcome of the investigation will be communicated publicly and expeditiously once the investigations and internal processes are complete in accordance with due process," said Mahere.

Meanwhile, political commentator Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya said Masotsha had been suspended pending finalisation of investigations.

"MDC Alliance Bulawayo Province has just completed its urgent meeting over Tendai Masotcha alleged link to @TeeMuchehiwa's abduction and has suspended her pending the outcome of an investigation. She will be informed by the provincial party secretary tomorrow," said Ruhanya.

However Bulawayo Province said it will issue a comprehensive statement in the next 48 hours.

"The MDC Alliance Bulawayo Province has finalised its investigations on the ALLEGED involvement of Tendai Masotsha in Tawanda Muchehiwa & other Party members' abduction & torture. A concise statement will be issued in the next 48 hrs," the Province said on Twitter.

