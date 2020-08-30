Namibia: City of Windhoek Calls On Vendors to Obey Permits

The City of Windhoek has called on street vendors in the capital to sell products only within the boundaries stipulated in their permits, as per the informal trading bylaw.

"Street vendors are allowed to sell their products, however, they should only do so at specific areas as designated by their permits... more so now that we are doing everything in our power to contain and prevent the spread of COVID-19," the city's communications manager, Harold Akwenye, said in a statement today.

The statement was in response to several videos circulating on social media over the weekend, which show a female vendor in a physical altercation with members of the City Police as they attempt to confiscate her goods.

"As seen in the video, the vendor was intercepted by City Police officers while trading in the

Ausspannplatz area, outside of her allocated trading spot," Akwenye said.

He added: "She was instructed by the City Police officers to cease operations and return to her trading area, however, she refused to comply with lawful instructions of the officers."

In the video, the vendor is seen fighting with a City Police officer over her trolley of fresh vegetables.

Sergeant Rosalinde Shetuyenga, who was present, claimed that the vendor was using abusive language towards the police and removed one of the officers' wig from her head before punching her in the face and pelting her with onions.

City Police chief Abraham Kanime confirmed the incident saying the informal traders have a stall at the Wernhill Park open market where they are allowed to trade legally but some still sell alongside the road where they are prohibited as part of the social distancing measures.

Akwenye further said that this was not the first time that this vendor was disobeying the informal trading bylaw.

"The City Police have issued her with numerous warnings for trading outside her designated spot but she continued to violate orders and directives given under those warnings," Akwenye said.

The vendor was not arrested as she fled the scene of the incident. According to Akwenye, a case of assault was opened against her, at the Windhoek Police Station under case number CR65/08/2020.

Efforts to obtain comment from the vendor (whose name is known to The Namibian) were unsuccessful.