Namibia: Zambian Man Killed in Hit-and-Run

Zambezi regional police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a Zambian man was found dead at Kakononga village next to the MR125 road on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Kubekani Mooyo and his next of kin was informed of his death.

The regional police spokesperson inspector Kisco Sitali, confirmed the incident on Sunday and said Mooyo was hit by an unknown vehicle at Machita road turn off. The vehicle did not stop. The body was discovered at around 02h50 by a passerby. Police investigations continue.

In an unrelated incident, Sitali said three man were brutally assaulted and robbed on Saturday in the Ikaba area by a gang of nine suspects. The ages of the suspects range from 60 to 16.

"It is alleged that the suspects assaulted the victims with sticks inflicting severe injuries. After that they allegedly went to the victims' car and stole four firearms with 44 live rounds and a knife, and then fled the scene. However, they were arrested a few hours later and the stolen items were recovered," he said.

They face charges of attempted murder, assault, possession of firearms without a permit, possession of live ammunition without a permit. They are expected to appear in the Ngoma district court on Monday.

Meanwhile, in the Kavango West region a 23-year-old man was arrested on Friday after he allegedly raped a pensioner (72) at Nepara village.

Kavango West crime investigation coordinator, deputy commissioner Nikolaus Kupembona confirmed the incident and said the suspect went into the woman's hut during the night and allegedly raped her. She was alone in the hut.

"The old lady's son heard his mother screaming for help and came out to see what was happening. He then saw the suspect leaving his mother's hut in a hurry. His mother told him what happened and the police were called. The suspect was arrested later," he said.

He is expected to appear in the Rundu Magistrates' Court on Monday.