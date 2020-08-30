Angola: Nafital Gomes Elected Best Boxer of 2019

Luanda — Athlete Nafital Afonso Gomes was elected the best male boxer of the 2019/20 season, at a gala promoted by the Angolan Boxing Federation (FABOX), in Luanda.

In the same category, the athlete Pedro Manuel Gomes was second and Pedro Mafissi Cuca was third.

In women's category, the distinction fell to boxer Susana Conceição Estêvão, while Glória de Deus was the second and Liliana André the third.

Pedro Manuel Gomes was also honoured, reaching the 10th place in the World Ranking of the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

Sporting do Lubango won the prize for "Best Innovative Project", while Tony's Team (second) and Eagle of Luanda (third).

Interclube won in the category of "Best Boxing School," Sporting Cabinda (second) and Bulss Big Chicago (third).

For "Best Athlete's Assistant", Govanis Hurtado Pimentel came first, Eugénio Gourgel (second) and Romário Tihama (third).

Nelson Venâncio was elected best referee, Conceição Muhanha was second and Valter Manuel Gonçalves third.