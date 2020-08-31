Mali Protest Movement Proposes 2-Year Transition to Civilian Rule

@GEJonathan
ECOWAS Heads of State and Governments in a virtual meeting called for a 12-month transition process to civilian rule in Mali.
30 August 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abiodun Alade

The protest coalition that campaigned against former Mali president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has proposed that the military junta that ousted him organise a transition to civilian rule within 24 months, one of its leaders said Sunday.

Military rulers received representatives of the June 5 Movement at the Kati barracks near Bamako late Saturday, after announcing they would postpone a meeting with civic groups, political organisations and former rebels on the transfer of power due to "organisational reasons".

The protest movement has demanded that the military junta give it a role in the transition, in keeping with its role in spearheading Keita's ouster.

It has proposed "a transition of 18 to 24 months" with civilians heading a transitional presidency, government and assembly, one of the movement's leaders, Choguel Maiga, told AFP.

It also called for "a committee to monitor and supervise the transition which will be composed of a majority of members of the junta and the (June 5 Movement)," he said.

The junta did not comment on the meeting.

The August 18 coup has prompted the West African country's neighbours and ally France to call for a swift transfer of power, amid heightened worries over instability in a country already struggling with an Islamist insurgency, ethnic violence and economic malaise.

French Defence Minister Florence Parly told media Sunday that any delay in restoring civilian rule would benefit terrorists.

Mali's influential imam Mahmoud Dicko, a key player in the mass opposition protests that led to Keita's ouster, warned Friday that the military rulers did not have "carte blanche".

Dicko's spokesman Issa Kaou Djim later expanded on this, saying the imam "said the people have started to doubt" the junta.

Within hours of taking control, the junta pledged to enact a political transition and stage elections within a "reasonable time".

Chief envoy of the regional bloc ECOWAS, former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan, said last week that the coup leaders wanted a three-year transition period.

This was rejected by the 15-nation Economic Community of West African States, which has demanded an immediate civilian transition and elections within 12 months

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

More on This
What Timetable for Return to Civilian Rule in Mali?
Mali's Military Junta Frees Ousted President
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Prepares to Open Borders as Covid-19 Cases Drop

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.