South Africa: ANC NEC Meeting - a Final Clash?

30 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

It is entirely possible that the NEC meeting ends in stalemate with no real outcome and no decisions taken - and one person going too far could cause the entire house of cards to collapse.

While it is not yet certain what, if anything, has been decided by the ANC's NEC at this weekend's meeting, there can be no doubt as to its importance. Both of the main factions in the NEC have spent a lot of time and resources preparing for this moment. It appears that the grouping around Secretary-General Ace Magashule and former president Jacob Zuma is hoping that the campaign they have been running against President Cyril Ramaphosa over the last two years is now finally going to pay off.

The NEC meeting is unique for many reasons. While there have been tense moments before (who can forget the meetings where it was proposed that Zuma leave the Presidency, or the marathon meeting that saw Thabo Mbeki removed as state president?), this was the first such meeting to be held virtually. This means that leaks are much more likely and the meeting itself is much harder to manage.

It is possibly also the first time we...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigeria Prepares to Open Borders as Covid-19 Cases Drop

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.