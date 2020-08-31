South Africa: ANC NEC Meeting - a Final Clash?

analysis

It is entirely possible that the NEC meeting ends in stalemate with no real outcome and no decisions taken - and one person going too far could cause the entire house of cards to collapse.

While it is not yet certain what, if anything, has been decided by the ANC's NEC at this weekend's meeting, there can be no doubt as to its importance. Both of the main factions in the NEC have spent a lot of time and resources preparing for this moment. It appears that the grouping around Secretary-General Ace Magashule and former president Jacob Zuma is hoping that the campaign they have been running against President Cyril Ramaphosa over the last two years is now finally going to pay off.

The NEC meeting is unique for many reasons. While there have been tense moments before (who can forget the meetings where it was proposed that Zuma leave the Presidency, or the marathon meeting that saw Thabo Mbeki removed as state president?), this was the first such meeting to be held virtually. This means that leaks are much more likely and the meeting itself is much harder to manage.

It is possibly also the first time we...