Nigeria: BrightO, Wathoni, Tolanibaj Evicted From #BBNaija 2020 Lockdown Show

allafrica.com
BrightO, Wathoni and Tolanibaj evicted.
30 August 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Rasheed Sobowale

"E shock you?" Ebuka asked the audience after an unexpected eviction of Bright0, a contestant in the Big Brother Naija 2020 Lockdown reality show.

First described as Evangelist by viewers, BrightO, full name Ezekiel Bright Osemudiame, became popular in the house for his generation of commotion among other housemates.

The 29-year-old, when asked by Ebuka if he was intentionally "jamming heads together" in the house, said it was just his typical way of acting.

29-year-old BrightO eviction came after the eviction of two other housemates, Wathoni and Tolanibaj.

Wathoni, full name, Florence Wathoni Anyansi, had earlier expressed her wish to get evicted from the show as she seemed not to be getting along with some housemates, especially, Erica.

The Nigerian-Kenyan when interviewed after her eviction said she will be facing fashion and probably TV shows moving forward.

Tolani Shobajo, known as Tolanibaj, in the house, is a Yoruba girl close to Erica and according to discussions in the house, she has feelings for Neo who is in a "situationship" (using Ebuka's words) with Vee.

BrightO and Wathoni had begun to bond prior to their eviction. On her part, Wathoni said she doesn't know how BrightO felt about everything. Although it appears she will be interested in an outside the house relationship with him.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

More on This
Triple Eviction Rocks #BBNaija House
Big Brother Naija - Nigeria's Unlikely PR Coup?
Praise Is 6th Housemate to Be Evicted From #BBNaija House
Kaisha Bows Out of Big Brother Naija
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Prepares to Open Borders as Covid-19 Cases Drop

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.