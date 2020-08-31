Kenyan Defender Onyango Wins First Trophy With Simba

Simba SC defender Joash 'Berlin Wall' Onyango says he is now ready for the new challenge in the Tanzanian Premier League after winning his first title with the club on Sunday.

Onyango started the Tanzanian Community Shield Cup tie at the heart of defence as Wekundu wa Msimbazi beat Namungo FC 2-0 at Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha. The match signals the start of the 2020/21 season next weekend.

"I have began wining titles and I will always fight for my team for this trend to continue throughout the season. I am ready for the new challenge in the Tanzanian League after two friendlies and Community shield encounter," the ex-Gor Mahia man said after the match.

During his three-year stint with K'Ogalo, Onyango bagged three Kenyan Premier League winners' medals, won the Most Valuable Player Award in 2018/19 season and led K'Ogalo to a quarter final appearance in the 2018/2019 Caf Confederation Cup competition. Onyango has signed a two-year deal with the club.

However, Kenyan international Francis 'Kachi' Kahata didn't make the match day squad, while former Gor Mahia lethal attacker, Meddie Kagere started on the bench.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi got their opener courtesy of Taifa Stars striker John Bocco, who scored from the spot after forward Bernard Morrison was fouled inside the box in the seventh minute.

The 21-time Tanzanian champions got their second in the 60th minute after Morrison struck from outside the box for his second goal in a Simba SC shirt after being unveiled during last weekend's colourful ceremony at the Benjamin Mkapa stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The Ghanaian international scored in their 6-0 friendly thrashing of Vital'O FC from Burundi just after his unveiling. Simba SC midfielder Jonas Mkude won the man-of-the-match award and went home with Tz shillings 500,000 (Sh23,310)

Onyango is on course for his first league start on September 6 against Mwanza based Ihefu FC away at the Sokoine stadium. Second-placed finishers Yanga SC will host Tanzania Prisons at the 60,000 capacity Benjamin Mkapa stadium in Dar es Salaam also on the same day.

Money bags Azam, who finished third last season, will welcome Polisi Tanzania on September 7 at Azam Complex stadium from 7pm.