Kenya: Jumwa Presents Herself to Police After DPP Orders Arrests in Sh57 Million Graft Case

30 August 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Mohamed Ahmed

Immediately after Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji ordered the arrest of Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and several others over a Sh57 million graft case, detectives started searching for them.

Ms Jumwa, however, went underground and evaded arrest from Thursday to Sunday, when she emerged from her Nyali home and went to a police station to record a statement.

"I am now off to Port Police Station as directed by the court. I have heard many stories ... that I have been arrested. I have not been arrested. I am just heading on my own to the station to record my statement," she told a journalist in a short interview before getting into her Ford Ranger car.

Ms Jumwa recorded the statement and left, unlike her co-accused who were detained at the station after they appearing in court on Thursday.

Those arrested included NG-CDF Manager Wachu Omar Abdalla; NG-CDF officers Sophia Said, Bernard Riba, Margaret Faith Kalume and Robert Katana, and government engineer Kennedy Otieno Onyango.

The five were presented in court on Friday and charged with crimes including a conspiracy to steal Sh19 million meant for the County Development Fund.

They denied the charges and were each released on Sh10 million bond with a surety of the same amount or Sh5 million cash bail.

