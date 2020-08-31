South Africa: Ramaphosa Reportedly Emerges Strong Amid Talk of Cabinet Reshuffle

analysis

President Cyril Ramaphosa has emerged from a special ANC National Executive Committee meeting around tackling corruption in the party looking strong, with talk that he might shuffle his Cabinet to show this strength.

September does not only herald another season, but it's also when prosecutions boss Hermione Cronje told the Sunday Times that the first high-profile individual will be charged in connection with State Capture. This was in reference to a recently amended regulation for the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture that will allow the National Prosecuting Authority to authenticate the #GuptaLeaks and transfer them into its docket - thus enabling it to prosecute a number of high-fliers implicated in looting the state during the Jacob Zuma years.

This past weekend the ANC's National Executive Committee (NEC) set out to spring-clean party regulations around what the correct thing would be for its leaders and members should they face corruption charges, or if there are allegations of corruption against them. Thus far it was not clear whether those who are not facing charges, but strong allegations of corruption, should step aside too, or whether this should only happen once a leader is charged. There might be some...