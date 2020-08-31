Kenya: Eliud Owalo Calls for Sports Resumption

City-based management consultant, Eluid Owalo, has implored the government to fast track the return of sports activities in the country.

He spoke to Nation Sport at the weekend and further explained athletes have lost income and struggled to survive owing to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

"As a former basketball player, I can imagine what our athletes are going through. Some have taken to riding bodabodas, others are doing carpentry (so as to raise income). It has forced me to come on board and help," he explained.

He added: "We need to resume sports activities and that should be done within the ambit or framework given by the government and health authorities."

Owalo has recently hosted luncheons and offered allowances to players at Kenyan Premier League clubs AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia, plus the men and women's national basketball sides.

Sports activities have been halted since March following a government directive, but Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed recently shared return to sports proposals that have since been subjected to debate by stakeholders.

The proposals include subjecting athletes to mandatory coronavirus tests at least once a month.

Separately, international football bodies Fifa and Caf have also announced the return of international matches, include the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification matches.

Owalo also regrets that sports have been neglected in the country despite the industry offering employment opportunities to thousands of youth.

"From planning and even budgetary allocation, sports have not been given as much attention in this country. It is seen as a co-curriculum activity other than a core activity and yet if well managed can be a big source of revenue in this country, he said.

He adds that if well managed, sports can graduate into a source of significant revenue, including foreign exchange.