Nigeria: Hike in Shipping Charges Illegal, Could Cripple Nigeria's Economy

Pixabay
container container ship port logistics cargo
30 August 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Judd-Leonard

The recent hike in peak period surcharge by the European Community Ship Owners Association on containers billed for Nigeria has sparked outraged from Nigerian importers, regulators, and lawmakers.

The PSS was previously $200 but it was jacked to between $1,000 and $1,500 per container.

Speaking exclusively to Daily Trust in Abuja, the House Committee Chairman on Ports and Harbour, Datti Garba Mohammed, the member representing Sabon-Gari Federal Constituency of Kaduna state, said the 400 percent Peak Season Surcharges (PSS) by European Community Ship Owners Association on goods headed to Nigeria is illegal and against the agreement earlier entered into with the Union of African Shippers Council.

"We are in the midst of COVID-19 which has impacted the economy of the whole world. It has affected almost all countries in the world. We are struggling to come out of it. Suddenly the European Community Ship Owners Association just imposed unilaterally increase in surcharges which they called peak season surcharge. This surcharge is about 400 percent increment. This is aside from other charge that exists. This was done unilaterally without consulting their host, their Nigerian Shippers Council and other authorities that have to do with that," he told our correspondent.

He said based on an agreement which was signed in 2010 and 2012 in Brussels with the Europeans, if there is need for any increase in surcharge, tax or any increase in charges, there should be contact between European Community Ship Owners Association and the Union of African Shippers Council so they can be on the same page. This didn't happen he said adding that it's a clear case of breach of the agreement signed between the two bodies.

Mohammed said the House of Representatives will invite the European ship owners to come explain the rationale behind the hike adding that Nigeria's economy will be undermined with the hike.

"Our economy will be deeply affected as their will be loss of revenue and inflation due to the high cost of the goods that will be imported to Nigeria. Secondly, there will be high cost of jobs in the maritime sector. Thirdly, this increment has made it difficult for importers to clear imported goods. This has exacerbated the problem of Apapa ports congestion and gridlock we are already battling with. So it will affect the maritime sector, and the Nigerian economy and life," he explained.

"So as a parliament, we feel the peak season surcharge is illegal. We have written to all the shipping companies operating in Nigeria. We are inviting them to come and explain the rationale for the unilateral increment," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Prepares to Open Borders as Covid-19 Cases Drop

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.