Nigeria: World Athletics Unhappy With Sports Ministry's Handling of AFN Crisis

30 August 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olusola 'Jide

The international governing body for the sport of athletics, World Athletics (WA), has written to the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports Development expressing its displeasure over the leadership crisis within the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN).

In a letter dated 27th August 2020 and signed by the Chief Executive Officer, Jon Ridgeon, the World Athletics body said the crisis could have been resolved in accordance with the process laid out in the constitution.

It will be recalled that the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja struck out the stay of execution application filed by the sports ministry over the recognition of Engineer Ibrahim Shehu Gusau as AFN president.

"Over the last few months our office has received communication addressed to our President from your Ministry concerning the status of Mr Shehu-Gusau as the President of AFN, the contents of which have been noted.

"Naturally, we are disappointed that the dispute has resulted in court proceedings when it could have been resolved in accordance with the process laid out in the constitution," the letter read.

The World Athletics acknowledged the AFN special congress held on 4th December 2019 where a new constitution was approved but expressed its "doubt about the status of that new constitution between the different factions within the AFN."

The body stated that it awaits the final verdict of the Court of Appeal while declaring that it has been corresponding with Engr Ibrahim Shehu-Gusau about the crisis as well as the allegations.

"According to our records, we understand that the mandate of the Board, including the President, is until June 2021.

"It seems to us that whatever the outcome of the court proceedings in order to ensure there is no ambiguity and all stakeholders are absolutely clear it will become necessary to engage with the membership of the AFN on the status of the constitution and the President, whoever that may be in the future, to ensure they have their constitutional endorsement.

"As I am sure you will agree, ultimately these are matters for the membership to manage, consider and decide in the long-term," said the international body.

