Kenya: Covid-19 Cases Rise to 34,057 as 263 Reported From 4,424 Samples

Nairobi — The number of documented coronavirus cases in the country rose to 34,057 on Sunday after an additional 263 were reported from 4,424 tested samples within 24 hours.

A status update by the health ministry indicated 450,146 samples had been analyzed since March.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new cases were diagnosed among 83 females and 180 males with the youngest patient being a year-old baby. The oldest is aged 83.

Nairobi accounted for the highest number of cases at eighty-one followed by Kiambu (26), Embu(20), Makueni(18), Nakuru(15) and Nyeri (13).

In Nairobi, most cases were reported in Lang'ata, Starehe, Kibra, Makadara , Embakasi, and Roysambu.

Taita Taveta and Busia counties registered ten cases each while Mombasa and Garissa recorded nine and eight cases respectively.

Kajiado, Kisii and Kitui reported six cases each while Tana River and Migori recorded five and four respectively.

Machakos, Lamu and Narok reported three each while Kisumu and Baringo, Bomet, Laikipia, Meru and Murang'a registered two cases each.

Single cases were reported in Siaya, Vihiga, Isiolo and Kilifi counties.

The country's recovery toll rose to 19,688 after 98 more people were cleared including 79 who were undergoing home-based care.

Kagwe also announced the death of two more patients who succumbed to COVID-19 raising the virus death toll to 574.

The case fatality rate stood at 1.69 per cent, the average rate recorded in August which is a decline from the 1.9 per cent reported in July and 2.5 per cent rate recorded in June.

The global fatality rate is 3.36 per cent.