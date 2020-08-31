Nigeria: Govt Launches Covid-19 Incidence Tracker Dashboards

The federal government has launched two COVID-19 Incidence and Response Tracker Dashboards, which aims to enhance transparency, accountability and accessibility of information in the national response to the pandemic.

The two dashboards were unveiled recently in Abuja, during the briefing by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 (PTF) include the Incidence and Response Tracker Dashboard designed by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) in collaboration with the funding partner, Africa Initiative for Governance (AIG).

The other one is the COVID-19 Resource Tracker Dashboard developed by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

While unveiling the two dashboards, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the PTF, Mr. Boss Mustapha, said both dashboards corroborated government's focus on a data-driven response, which it has consistently maintained from the onset of the pandemic.

According to him, "The dashboards are transparent living and very interactive portals for all our resource mobilisation activities, donations, needs and disbursements. We will continue to collaborate with the private sector in creating models that ensure all our activities are easily accessible by the public in line with the Freedom of Information Act."

Mustapha commended the task force's funding partner, AIG, for ensuring the realisation of the dashboards.

In his remarks, the Chairman of NESG, Mr. Asue Ighodalo, said the group and the private sector were making history with the launch of the COVID-19 Incidence and Response Tracker and Dashboard.

He explained that the creation of the dashboard and the joint collaboration by all enablers typified achievable successes whenever the private and public sector actively collaborate.

According to Ighodalo, "the dashboards primarily reveals the resource requirements across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, to enable respective subnational governments, alongside the federal government and donors identify needs and gaps that exist in three critical priority areas: testing, treatment and isolation, and contact tracing and tracking."

On her part, the Director of AIG, Mrs. Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede, expressed delight about the partnership with NESG and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) towards the development of the dashboards.

She described the initiative as a demonstration of what the Nigerian public sector in partnership with the private sector could achieve.

According to her, beyond improving the transparency, accountability and governance of resources sourced from public, private and development sectors, the Predictive Analytic Model embedded in the platform would allow the PTF on COVID-19, and the NCDC to predict and project the rate of infections, deaths and the resources needed to tackle them.