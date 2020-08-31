Kenya: Covid-19 - Kenya Crosses 34,000 Mark With 263 New Infections

Kenya on Sunday crossed the 34,000 mark in its number of confirmed coronavirus cases since March 13, with the reporting of 263 new infections.

In a statement, Health Cabinet Secretary (CS) Mutahi Kagwe said the new patients were found following the analysis of 4,424 samples in the last 24 hours, raising the count to 34,057.

CS Kagwe also announced two more deaths, which raising the country's death toll to 574.

Another 98 patients recovered, 79 in the home-based care programme and 19 in hospitals, raising the total number of recovered patients to 19,688.

The coronavirus was first reported in Wuhan, China, on December 31, 2019, and in Kenya on March 13, 2020.

As of August 30, Kenya had tested a a total of 450,146 samples for the disease, strengthened systems in support of home-care for patients and rolled out a campaign for more community involvement in curbing the virus.

There are at least 34 coronavirus testing centres across the country, including the National Public Health Laboratories, the Kenya Medical Research Institute's National Influenza Center and its lab in Kisumu, and Lancet.

Case distribution

The ministry said 259 of the new patients were Kenyans and the rest foreigners, 180 male and 83 females, and the youngest a year old and the oldest 83.

Nairobi had 81 new cases, Kiambu 26, Embu 20, Makueni 18, Nakuru 15, Nyeri 13 and Taita Taveta and Busia 10 each.

Then came Mombasa with nine, Garissa with eight, Kajiado with seven, Kisii and Kitui with six each, Tana River with five, Migori with four and Machakos, Lamu and Narok with three each.

Kisumu, Baringo, Bomet, Laikipia, Meru and Murang'a each had two cases whereas Siaya, Vihiga, Isiolo and Kilifi each had one.