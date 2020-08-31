Kenya: New Gor Defender Promises to Fill Joash Onyango's Shoes

New Gor Mahia defender Andrew 'Romario' Juma has assured the club fans that he is prepared to fill the void left by Joash 'Berlin Wall' Onyango, who ditched K'Ogalo for Tanzanian giants Simba SC.

Juma was on Sunday unveiled by the club after penning a three-year contract with the record Kenyan Premier League champions. He was signed from former champions Mathare United, where his contract had ended.

He said he is up to task and a perfect replacement for Onyango and even raise the bar higher at the heart of the Gor defence.

"I am delighted to have joined K'Ogalo which is associated with a lot of success. I know there are a lot of expectations from the fans considering that Joash had set the bar high. I promise to rise to the occasion and ensure I emulate him. I also believe I will do better," Juma told Nation Sport moments after being unveiled by Gor Sunday.

"We are pleased to announce our fourth signing, centre-back (Andrew)Juma who joins the club from Mathare United. Welcome, Juma," Gor Mahia confirmed on their Facebook page after the player's unveiling.

The centre-back is K'Ogalo's fifth signing in the ongoing transfer window after previous arrival of custodian Levis Opiyo from Nairobi City Stars, John Macharia from FC Saburto in Georgia, John Ochieng' from Chemelil Sugar and Uganda import Tito Okello from Visper SC.

The lanky defender also promised to display solid performances and ensure Gor continues dominating the league and conquering the continental scene.

"I have set my eyes on ensuring the club goes past the group stage in the CAF Champions League. I also believe we can bag the regional tournaments like the Cecafa Club competition. These achievements are possible and I believe they are the same goals set by my new team mates at Gor," added Juma.

The former Dandora Youth Striker also had kind words for Mathare United, where he stayed for the past four season after being signed by Harambee Stars coach Francis Kimanzi in 2016.

"I don't know where to begin to appreciate Mathare United FC management and all the players for the role they have played in my career.

This has been my home for the last four seasons, and it is with overwhelming emotion that I move to take up on a new challenge that I have always envisaged since I believe this is the right time," said Juma

"I will forever be grateful to have been a slum boy, the road we have travelled together made me stronger as a professional football player and I would not revise a word in my story or my past if it led me back to your door," he added.

The 25-year-old was part of the Jogoo Road Boys High School squad which reached the finals of the Nairobi Regional ball games in 2012. They lost to Upper Hill courtesy of the lone goal scored by Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga.

At his four year stint with the 2008 KPL champions Mathare, Juma managed to score two goals.