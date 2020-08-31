Kenya: Lady Golfer Beatrice Ngima Outwits Men in Ruiru

High handicappers ruled the day during this year's Ruiru Classic Golf tournament sponsored by Dr James Njagu at the par 72 Ruiru Sports Club over the weekend.

And leading the way with brilliant score of 41 points, thanks to her strong back nine of 23 points was lady golfer Beatrice Ngima, playing off handicap 33. She beat the men winner Chege Gacibu, playing off handicap 24 on countback.

Gacibu started strongly, firing 22 points at the front nine, though a string of bogeys at the back nine could have earnrf him 19 points. Ngima on the other hand, started with 18 points in the front.

Middle handicapper Chege Kariuki combined 17 and 22 for 39 points to beat Stanley Mwangi on countback for the third prize. Lady captain Edith Ngugi led from the front with an impressive 39 points, beating Sophie Mbochi by two points. Isaac Nguku and Joseph Ndome claimed the first and second nine both with 21 points each.

Meanwhile, Chris Andrea was cruising well with two early birdies at the second, sixth and eighth with only a bogey at the third, until he hit two back-to-back double bogeys at the 11th and 12th, which left him with a level par 72 gross to settle for the gross title for the third event in a row.

"I was just unlucky as my take off from the tee was good save for my approach shots. I over shot the greens and that was very costly," said Andrea, who however birdied the 14th and 15th holes. On the other hand, Millie Nyaga posted 33 points to lead the guests.

Down at Nyali Golf and Country Club Mombasa, Peter Kimanga, a former chairman of the Mombasa Golf Club claimed the A division title in the May Monthly Mug, where junior golfer Zayani Din, playing off handicap seven, carded nett 75 to finish second with Peter Gathuri in third place on 76 nett.

In B division, Thushara De Silva was happy with nett 70, which was two shots better than Ian Marshall, with veteran golfer Johnson Wamunyua finishing third on 73 nett. The C division title went to Ijaz Sheikh on 69 nett, winning by a shot from both Sanjay Kotecha and Mukesh Sanghavi.

The D division winner was Aydan Jamal, while in addition to the A division title, Peter Kimanga also added the gross title with his nine over par 80 gross. Also taking place alongside the men's mug was the Ladies Medal sponsored by Regina Kaveke and Tabitha Mayende, where former Nyali chairman Christine Ockotch beat Alyssa Jamal on countback with nett 72, with Grace Karanja finishing two shots behind in third place.

In the Bronze division, Pia Swatton posted nett 68 to win ahead of Junior Golf Foundation Coast regional representative Alice Wahome on 74 nett. Joyce Kamau on nett 75 was placed third as Christine Ockotch was the best putter with 29 putts. The event attracted a field of 84 golfers.

At Vet Lab Sports Club, Parv Kavia posted 43 points to claim the overall title in the stableford competition sponsored by the club captain. Playing off handicap 24, Kavia carded 22 points at the first nine and 21 at the back nine to win by two points from men winner BSN Cheruvot, as Robert Odero on 40 points was second in the men's section.

Rose Catherine clinched the ladies title also with an impressive score of 40, three points better than Wambui Okello. Mikael Kihara also with 40 points was the best junior as Peter Muiruri emerged the senior winner on 37 points.

At Kakamega Sports Club, Nandi Bears Club's Elly Barno was in a great shape as he fired three over par 75 gross playing off handicap four to clinch the 'Piga Mingi' golf tournament sponsored by the 'Piga Mingi Group 2020'.

He set off for the day with a birdie at the second hole, then rolled in a total of 12 pars with only three bogeys in between for nett 71 to beat Dr Ayub Shitseswa on countback, as Gregory Ombito on nett 72 was third.

Jason Songwa carded nett 74 to finish fourth.

Derrick Mwaura clinched the nearest to pin in addition to the runner up prize in the 'Piga Mingi' section, where he posted 113 nett behind the winner Billy Ayodo. Luke Kipchirchir from Nandi Bears won the longest drive in the men's section, as Irene Ashioya emerged the ladies longest drive winner. The nines went to Simon Oketch and Ivan Opakas.

At Nyeri Golf Club, Dr Paul Sang won the men's title in the Monthly Mug with an impressive score of 66 nett.

He won by four shots from George Ndegwa, who carded nett 70, as Khilan Shah was third on 71 nett.

In fourth place was G. Gakima with 72 nett, while the nines went to Fr. Paul Kimani on 31 nett and Fr. Felix Kibicho on 35 nett. In the ladies section, Rose Komu fired nett 70 to win ahead of Mercy Mburu on 77 nett.