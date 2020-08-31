Rwanda: Volleyball - Lawrence Rejoins Gisagara Club

31 August 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Lawrence Yakan Guma has reportedly completed a move to Gisagara volleyball club from Japanese side Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler.

The right-attacker, who arrived in the country on Sunday, August 23, has agreed to a two-year deal.

This is the second time the Uganda-born Rwanda international is going to play for Gisagara after featuring for the two-time champions during the 2019 Genocide Memorial Tournament.

According to a reliable source, Lawrence will be eligible to play for the Gisagara-based outfit when the national volleyball league resumes.

"He signed a two-year contract. The deal is done," said the source. "His skill and experience are unmatched in local volleyball, he will help the club a lot when competitive action resumes."

Times Sport also understands that the club has closed in on securing the services of left-attackers Yves Mutabazi, a free agent, and Willcliff Dusengimana who plays for Egyptian team Canal SC.

Lawrence, Mutabazi and Dusengimana are all former players for former champions APR volleyball club who won their last league title in 2014.

Meanwhile, the local volleyball governing body (FRVB) is considering declaring the 2019/20 season null and void following the recent upsurge in Covid-19 new cases, which consequently shuttered the hopes to resume the campaign this September.

Along with every other sporting activity in the country, the volleyball league was suspended in March as the government applied strict measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Saturday, August 29, Rwanda had recorded a total of 3,843 cases and 16 deaths. Globally, over 25.1 million cases have been confirmed, with over 844,000 deaths.

