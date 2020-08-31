Kenya: KHF Executive Member Nominated for South African Award

Kenya's Caroline Nyadiero will be crossing her fingers when South Africa hosts its 15th edition of the Momentum gsport Awards on Monday.

Momentum gsports Awards is South Africa's longest-running women's sport awards. It was started in 2006 to recognize women in sport. It's commemorative during Women's month to encourage more initiatives to work to eradicate gender inequality.

The Kenya Handball Federation (KHF) Executive Member was nominated for the South African award in the newly-introduced African Woman in Sport category for her contributions to sport, especially beach handball in Kenya.

She is fighting for the crown against South African marathon runner Nontuthuko Mgabhi and Ugandan sports journalist Usher Komugisha.

Nyadiero's project of Championing Gender Equality through Handball in Coastal Kenya aims to uplift the lives of young girls and women through sport.

She says they should be supported in order to overcome cultural stereotypes. Nyadiero is the only woman serving on the KHF Executive Board.

"My nomination and being a finalist in the gsport awards to be held in South Africa, in their new category of African Woman in Sport made me feel so proud, excited and delighted. It confirms my belief that all my efforts and sacrifices rendered in sports are being recognised and appreciated not only in my country Kenya, but also in Africa and the world at large," she told Nation Sport in an interview on Sunday.

"I am fighting for the crown with two other formidable women in Africa. They are my worthy opponents in this competition. Mgabhi is one incredible woman who has completed five Comrades Marathons, summited Kilimanjaro and chalked up a 100 Mile trail run as well as a walk of a similar distance (160km) in addition to having about 50 marathons.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya South Africa Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Komugisha works as a Sports journalist at SuperSport, coupled with her charity work at Watoto Child Care has always earned my admiration. She is always dedicated and passionate in all that she sets her eyes on.

I have utmost respect for them and I salute all their contributions towards achieving women affirmative action in all sports disciplines," Nyadiero said of her fellow finalists.

The essence of beach handball, Nyadiero says, is what she loves the most.

"The fair play, the spectacle, the integration and the atmosphere of friendship between the teams. Beach handball has the philosophy that educates and transforms people into better beings," she says.

Due to the covid-19 pandemic, the awards will be held on gsport digital platforms from 9.30pm Kenyan time.

There are 21 categories being contested.