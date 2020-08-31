Kenya: KHF Executive Member Nominated for South African Award

30 August 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Geoffrey Anene

Kenya's Caroline Nyadiero will be crossing her fingers when South Africa hosts its 15th edition of the Momentum gsport Awards on Monday.

Momentum gsports Awards is South Africa's longest-running women's sport awards. It was started in 2006 to recognize women in sport. It's commemorative during Women's month to encourage more initiatives to work to eradicate gender inequality.

The Kenya Handball Federation (KHF) Executive Member was nominated for the South African award in the newly-introduced African Woman in Sport category for her contributions to sport, especially beach handball in Kenya.

She is fighting for the crown against South African marathon runner Nontuthuko Mgabhi and Ugandan sports journalist Usher Komugisha.

Nyadiero's project of Championing Gender Equality through Handball in Coastal Kenya aims to uplift the lives of young girls and women through sport.

She says they should be supported in order to overcome cultural stereotypes. Nyadiero is the only woman serving on the KHF Executive Board.

"My nomination and being a finalist in the gsport awards to be held in South Africa, in their new category of African Woman in Sport made me feel so proud, excited and delighted. It confirms my belief that all my efforts and sacrifices rendered in sports are being recognised and appreciated not only in my country Kenya, but also in Africa and the world at large," she told Nation Sport in an interview on Sunday.

"I am fighting for the crown with two other formidable women in Africa. They are my worthy opponents in this competition. Mgabhi is one incredible woman who has completed five Comrades Marathons, summited Kilimanjaro and chalked up a 100 Mile trail run as well as a walk of a similar distance (160km) in addition to having about 50 marathons.

Komugisha works as a Sports journalist at SuperSport, coupled with her charity work at Watoto Child Care has always earned my admiration. She is always dedicated and passionate in all that she sets her eyes on.

I have utmost respect for them and I salute all their contributions towards achieving women affirmative action in all sports disciplines," Nyadiero said of her fellow finalists.

The essence of beach handball, Nyadiero says, is what she loves the most.

"The fair play, the spectacle, the integration and the atmosphere of friendship between the teams. Beach handball has the philosophy that educates and transforms people into better beings," she says.

Due to the covid-19 pandemic, the awards will be held on gsport digital platforms from 9.30pm Kenyan time.

There are 21 categories being contested.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Prepares to Open Borders as Covid-19 Cases Drop

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.