Nigeria: Only Govt Can Stop Looming Strike, SSANU Warns

31 August 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Adeola Badru

THE Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, weekend, warned that except the Federal Government addressed the demands of non-teaching staff in the nation's universities, they would also proceed on strike immediately schools reopened.

At a briefing in Ibadan, National Vice President of SSANU, Mr. Alfred Jimoh, warned that the hope of having a peaceful post COVID-19 industrial atmosphere in universities would be a mirage, except issues such as unpaid arrears of earned allowances, inadequacies of the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System, IPPIS, double deduction of pension were addressed.

According to him: "It is indeed very saddening that the Earned Allowances of our members which arose from the 2009 FGN/SSANU Agreement are still largely unattended to as government and its agents have often acted in respect of this issue in a way that suggests that for as long as the Earned Allowances of the Teaching staff are paid, even though if that of the Non-Teaching staff are not paid, there would be little or no problem.

"We like to state categorically that this is both erroneous and fallacious. SSANU is seriously mobilizing to engage the government over the unpaid arrears of the Earned Allowances of its members across the country as soon as schools are reopened. Unless government attends to all the issues placed before it through our various communications with it; the hope of having a peaceful post COVID industrial atmosphere in our University campuses and Inter University centres post COVID-19 might as well be a mirage."

