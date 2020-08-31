Nigeria's Covid-19 Cases Rise By 138 to 53,865

Nigeria has recorded 138 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 53,865 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

Announcing this yesterday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Plateau State recorded 55 new cases; Lagos, 15; Ebonyi and Oyo, 11 each; Abia, eight; Anambra, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Rivers, seven each; Kaduna, six; Ondo, five; Kwara, three; Bauchi, Benue, Bauchi, and Edo, one each.

It said: "Nigeria has so far recorded 53,865 cases of COVID-19. 41,513 patients have been discharged, while 1,013 persons have died."