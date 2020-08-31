Tanzania: Miquissone, Wawa Back to Boost Simba Bid for Community Shield Grab

PASCAL Wawa and Luis Miquissone were in Simba squad that left yesterday for Arusha ahead of their Community Shield match against Namungo FC at Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium tomorrow.

The two key players didn't play in the club's international friendly match with Vital'O in Dar es Salaam last week.

The entries will be 10,000/- for the round seats, 15,000/- for VIP A and B; and 30,000/- VVIP. The presence of the players now makes Simba travel to Arusha full armed.

The duo didn't also play in pre-season games.

During their pre-season session, Simba bagged 14 goals in three matches; they defeated Vital'O 6-0, then went on stamp a 3-1 win over Kinondoni Municipal Council and ended their onslaught with 5-2 win over Transit Camp.

Also in the squad were the 2019/20 MVP Clatous Chama, Ibrahim Ajib and the newly-signed Charles Ilanfya, who are expected to colour the debut, as they have displayed a good show in the 180-minute pre-season.

On Namungo's Head Coach, Hitimana Thiery has promised his fans a good performance so that they win the shield in the forthcoming match.

He said they will succeed this time despite the fact their opponents are superior; hence he said he expected the game to be good and highly challenging.

Namungo completed their 2019/20 season on the fourth place with 64 points after 17 wins, 13 draws and lost eight games.

Simba won the league's silverware with 88 points after registering 27 wins, seven draws and lost four games.

Namungo were not able to register any win against Simba in their past three games as they have lost two games, in January this year they lost 3-2 and later 2-1 during the Azam Sport Federation Cup (ASFC) final, and before drawing 0-0 on July 8th in Premier League.

Simba who clobbered Azam 4-2 in the final, are trying to win the shield for the third time consequently if they beat Namungo tomorrow.

The new season 2020/21 will kick off next week and the Simba will start their campaign away in Mbeya by facing the newly promoted Ihefu FC at Sokoine Stadium while Namungo will open their campaign by hosting Coastal Union at Majaliwa Stadium in Ruangwa.

Young Africans will start their race to the league throne against Tanzania Prisons at Benjamin Mkapa stadium in Dar es Salaam.

According to Digital African Football Club Benchmark Simba SC are placed seventh in African club stats and they are placed the first in East and Central Africa with more social media fans after registering two million followers. At the top are Al-Ahly of Egypt with 29 million followers.