Tanzania: Patrols On Border Areas Made Firmer

THE Immigration Department in Kagera Region has tightened patrols along border areas to ensure that no foreigner or illegal immigrants enter the country during the election period without processing residential permits, it has been disclosed.

The Kagera Regional Immigration Officer (RIO), Mr Hamza Shabani, told the 'Daily News' in an interview that special patrol units comprising Immigration officers have been formed along Rusumo on the Rwanda border, Kabanga (Burundi) and Mutukula (Uganda).

The patrols have been extended to Bugango in Missenyi District and Murongo in Kyerwa district, he said.

"During Covid-19 pandemic in Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi announced a lockdown while lorries carrying transit goods were allowed to enter the countries. Special patrol units comprising immigration officials have been formed along border areas to control illegal immigrants, especially during this period as the nation prepares for the General Election," he said.

Kagera region shares borders with four East African Community (EAC) nations - Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and Kenya across Lake Victoria.

Elaborating, he said immigration officials in collaboration with village leaderships, were working closely to identify people who lived in the United Republic of Tanzania without processing residential permits.

Mr Shabani appealed to residents in the region to report aliens to authorities for necessary measures.

"Border between one country and another is an opportunity to people living in the area. People should use border areas to do business and improve their standards of living provided they satisfy all the legal requirements. Our role as government is to make sure that these people are benefiting but they should follow immigration regulations," he said.