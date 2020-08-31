Tanzania: Disappearing Green Spaces in Dar - Rules Are "Floated"

THE title of the article in this column last week read as follows: "Combating Concrete Encroachment in Nairobi by Rolling Back 'Brick and Motor' and Rehabilitating Green Spaces".

We lamented the absence of green spaces in our urban areas and noted that authorities in Nairobi were taking action to remedy the situation. An article on page 7 of the Custodian of August 25 entitled: "Tanzania to restore green urban spaces" attracted our attention.

In the opening paragraph, the writer pointed out that Tanzania was waking up to restore green spaces in urban areas, which over the past many years had given way to buildings and infrastructure. The writer points out that with the help of the World Bank (WB), Tanzania had launched an ambitious project worth $330 to rekindle the old glory of Dar es Salaam to identify and restore green spaces.

The objective of the project was not only to upgrade the identified open spaces, but also to raise awareness about the value of public space in the urban development agenda.

By way of example, it was pointed out that the Msimbazi River that flows across the city, from the higher areas of Kisarawe in the "coastal" region and discharges into the Indian Ocean is severely degraded and its adjoining wetland is infested with wastes and "contaminated".

Thousands of informal settlements in Dar es Salaam are located close to river banks including the "flood plains" of the river "system". "Coastal Region" is possibly not right. I would go for "Coast Region", or, if I was not sure, then I would adopt the Swahili name for the Region and say "Pwani Region".

This is possibly the last Region in the country whose name can be "translated", after the West Lake Region (Mkoa wa Ziwa Magharibi) was renamed Kagera Region in the early 1980s. I would also make another three corrections to the writer's sentences. One is to precede the word "contaminated" with a verb ("is").

Two would be to note that "flood plain" is one word. A "floodplain" is an area of low-lying ground adjacent to a river, formed mainly of river sediments and subject to flooding. Three, I would add an "s" to the word "system", since we are talking about many river systems.

The revised sentences would thus read: "The Msimbazi River that flows across the city, from the higher areas of Kisarawe in the "Coast" region and discharges into the Indian Ocean is severely degraded and its adjoining wetland is "contaminated" and is infested with waste.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Thousands of informal settlements in Dar es Salaam are located close to river banks including the "floodplains" of the river "systems".

In order to provide for a break in the article, the writer introduces a subheading which is titled: "Rules 'floated'" and notes the following: "Despite rules that restrict the construction of human settlements at least 60 meters on either side of all rivers in the city, the government has virtually failed to enforce the law".

Would this be because "Rules are Floated"? Not at all and it must have been difficult for the writer to choose between three words that are nearly similar in both sound and spelling: "Float" (which he used); "Flaunt" and "Flout" "Float" means to remain on a water surface without sinking. "Flaunt" is to show off.

"Flout" means to disregard or ignore eg a rule or convention in an open or defiant way. The writer should have used this last word. Thus, the laws and rules that prevent people from encroaching on green or open spaces are "flouted", not "floated".

Besides, an expert on urban development is quoted as saying: "We don't have a clear-cut policy and strong laws on urban planning and environment, that's why city fathers give priority to affluent developers at the expense of 'environmental'". The quoted expert certainly meant "environment", not "environmental".

As we cascade towards the general election, it would be of interest to find out if vying candidates have, in their manifestos, an agenda to green Tanzania, be it in the rural or urban areas.

lusuggakironde@gmail.com