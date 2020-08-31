Tanzania: Dodoma Jiji Line Up Three Pre-Season Friendlies

29 August 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Alexander Sanga

DODOMA JIJI FC will host Mwadui at Jamhuri Stadium in one of the three build-up matches before the start of the Premier League early next month.

The team's Head Coach Mbwana Makata said here yesterday that their second match will be against Dodoma Combine before facing the newly-promoted Ihefu FC.

Makata said all the matches will be played at Jamhuri stadium. Dodoma Jiji lost 3-2 to Mtibwa Sugar in a friendly match at CCM Gairo stadium on Thursday.

Commenting on the defeat, Makata said his team played well despite the defeat.

Makata, the former Alliance FC, Tanzania Prisons and Rhino Rangers coach, said he is impressed with the way his team performed in their 3-2 defeat against Mtibwa sugar.

He disclosed his defenders did mistakes that led to their defeat and commended the efforts shown by his striking force for creating a good number of scoring chances.

Makata, who previously served Tukuyu Stars and Young Africans as a goalkeeper, has called upon the fans to continue supporting their team whenever they play whether at home or away ground.

He said he was confident that the new players the team has signed will work hard with their colleagues so as to bring desired success to the team.

On his side, midfielder Jamal Mtegeta predicted a good league's kick off and saying they will work hard to start with a victory against Mwadui FC.

