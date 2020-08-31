Nigerian Defender Joins FC Porto

30 August 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

Portuguese giant, FC Porto, have announced that they have officially signed a Nigerian defender, Zaidu Sanusi, on a five-year deal.

Porto confirmed the acquisition of Zaidu via an official statement on their website on Sunday adding that the Kebbi State-born player will be at the club until 2025.

The Nigerian left-back is Porto's third summer signing as the club continues its reinforcement plans for the new season.

Cláudio Ramos and Carraça were the earlier signings by Porto before they added the Nigerian defender to their ranks.

Zaidu 23, is not new to football in Portugal having arrived in the country in 2016 to represent Gil Vicente, but was loaned to Mirandela for two seasons (2016/17 and 2017/18).

Mirandela made Zaidu's loan spell permanent and he played 35 games for the Bragança side in the 2018/19 season from where he attracted the interest from Porto.

As expected, Zaidu is delighted to be joining one of Europe's top clubs and he has promised to contribute his quota to the team presently being handled by Sérgio Conceição.

"I'm really happy to be a FC Porto player. I don't even know how to explain it, but I'm very, very happy to be wearing this shirt. " Zaidu told his new club's website in his first interview as Porto player.

He added: "I hope to do a good job and help the team. This season we will win everything."

"The club and the fans can expect everything from me. I received many messages from FC Porto fans and that made me very happy. "

It has been a busy summer transfer window for Nigerian players across Europe and the move by Zaidu to Porto ranks high among the successful deals completed so far.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Prepares to Open Borders as Covid-19 Cases Drop

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.