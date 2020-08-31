Nigerian Defender Joins FC Porto

Portuguese giant, FC Porto, have announced that they have officially signed a Nigerian defender, Zaidu Sanusi, on a five-year deal.

Porto confirmed the acquisition of Zaidu via an official statement on their website on Sunday adding that the Kebbi State-born player will be at the club until 2025.

The Nigerian left-back is Porto's third summer signing as the club continues its reinforcement plans for the new season.

Cláudio Ramos and Carraça were the earlier signings by Porto before they added the Nigerian defender to their ranks.

Zaidu 23, is not new to football in Portugal having arrived in the country in 2016 to represent Gil Vicente, but was loaned to Mirandela for two seasons (2016/17 and 2017/18).

Mirandela made Zaidu's loan spell permanent and he played 35 games for the Bragança side in the 2018/19 season from where he attracted the interest from Porto.

As expected, Zaidu is delighted to be joining one of Europe's top clubs and he has promised to contribute his quota to the team presently being handled by Sérgio Conceição.

"I'm really happy to be a FC Porto player. I don't even know how to explain it, but I'm very, very happy to be wearing this shirt. " Zaidu told his new club's website in his first interview as Porto player.

He added: "I hope to do a good job and help the team. This season we will win everything."

"The club and the fans can expect everything from me. I received many messages from FC Porto fans and that made me very happy. "

It has been a busy summer transfer window for Nigerian players across Europe and the move by Zaidu to Porto ranks high among the successful deals completed so far.