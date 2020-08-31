Nigeria: Shiites Vs Police - Bloody Weekend As Two 'Shehu' Die, Scores Injured in Kaduna

A violent clash between Shiites of Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky led Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) and the police has claimed two in Kaduna on Sunday.

Many other adherents of the fold sustained injuries, even as shops closed while city dwellers ran for safety along Jos Road and adjoining areas in the heart of Kaduna.

The Police, when contacted, said they were still awaiting information on the development and would revert.

A local, Abdul said, "gunshots rented the air around the popular Ahmadu Bello Way Sunday afternoon, apparently as Police made efforts to disperse the protesting IMN members.

"The IMN group of the Shiites Islamic sect were out in protest to press home their demand for the release of their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, who have been in detention since December, 2015 following their bloody clash with soldiers in Zaria."

"They defied order. The Kaduna State Government had since outlawed the group and prohibited all forms of protest in the State."

"Two of the Shehu were killed during the clash, while several others were injured."

Kaduna State Police Command's PPRO, ASP Muhammad Jalige said, signal on the incident, could not reach him,

He said; "I called the DPO in charge of the area, he didn't pick, maybe he was busy containing the situation. But, as soon as I get details about the incident, I will call you."

