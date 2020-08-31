Nigeria: Music Is My Talent, the Navy Is My Job - Kingola, Musician

interview

"Music is my talent, the Navy is my job, I serve and get paid actually so I use my salary to boost up my music career". A musician who also doubles as a Naval Officer, Raji Musawir Olaitan talks about his new track, Grace, in an interview with Vanguard.

Excerpt:

What is your name?

My name is Raji Musawir Olaitan, most people actually call me Olaitan, but in the military, I'm used to be called my surname Raji

Do you have a job?

Yes, I am a military personnel that sings, I work with the Nigerian Navy.

A Naval officer who is also a musician, how come about that?

Yes I know it's not an easy task, music is my talent, the Navy is my job, I serve and get paid actually so I use my salary to boost up my music career, I'm always positive it won't be in vain I love doing music, so I'm Always praying for grace. Like fireboy said, when grace found you, talent na jara.

What made you venture into music regardless?

Music is everything that gives me strength when I'm down emotional. I could remember vividly 2013 I had nothing, I mean nothing; the only thing that gave me strength is my music writing, though the more you write the more mature you get in music writing, so I know I have a long way to go and I will be successful in this.

When did you start doing music?

Sincerely I started a long time ago, can't even say when It all started, but I started entering the studio back then in 2014!

Do you have a stage name?

Yes, Kingola is my stage name

Do you have any track yet?

Yes, I have two, Hustle and make it where I featured Tupat but the producer couldn't fix the song well. The song(Make it) is one of the best songs I have written so far. But I have a new track that is to debut September 4, I featured Barry Jay on that one, it is titled, Grace.

Tell us about your new track

My second year in the navy I served at training school, where thecuteabiola came in! For real, I didn't know him!

So we got to know each other and we both are friends today! This song Grace featuring barryjhay, he helped me get in touch with barryjhay.

The track Grace is a story about me and how so many people think I won't go far in life! Now it's just the beginning with the Grace of God and my mummy's prayer.

Is there any artiste you look up to?

For real, I don't have, I just do things my way! But I love Naira Marley! God, I hope my next project is with Naira.

Who are the artiste you look forward to working with?

I would like to work with Bellashmurda, Olamide, Seyi vibes, Davido, Burna boy, Mr Eazy, and Wiz kid.

Is there anything you would like to say to your fans?

First I will like to say thank you to everyone supporting me. It all started from home, family, and friends I really appreciate their effort in making me go far. I would also like to add that the peoples' support means a lot to me, so keep the support coming. God bless you all

Vanguard