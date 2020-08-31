Nigeria: Edo 2020 - Don't Be Scared, Buhari Has Assured of Fair, Peaceful Election, Obaseki Tells Voters

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the September 19 governorship election, Godwin Obaseki, has called on the electorate to come out to vote without fear of harassment or intimidation as President Muhammadu Buhari has assured of a free, credible and peaceful election in the state.

Obaseki said this over the weekend during his reelection campaign rally in Ovia South West Local Government of the state.

"President Buhari has assured me that the Edo election will be peaceful. There will be peace in Edo; don't be intimidated by the opposition, before, during and after the election.

"They are not more than us in number; vote and make sure your vote counts. Stay back in your polling units to ensure they count your vote in your present.

"To start with, after my reelection, I will construct the Udo access road, the Ofunama Road and the Nikorogha Road. The construction of these roads was hindered by godfathers who were disturbing me to share taxpayers' money for their selfish interests.

"The forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state is about setting me free from the hands of those godfathers who never meant well for Edo people.

"These godfathers were hounding me over money meant for Edo's development, they never wanted me to work for the people. Even with them on me, I still spread infrastructural projects across the state. Imagine me as governor without any godfather."

On his part, Deputy Director-General of Edo State PDP Campaign Council, Mr. Gideon Ikhine, charged the electorate to be on the alert and report strange faces in their communities to the security agencies.

He further urged them to come out en masse on September 19, 2020 to vote for the PDP so as to return the governor to office to continue with his administration's people-centric programmes and policies.