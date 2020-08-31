Uganda Airlines to Start Operating Intercontinental Routes

29 August 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Paul Adude

Despite the aviation industry being hit by the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, Uganda Airlines has developed routes in Africa and is set to join other airlines in the intercontinental market by December this year.

"We have been working very hard to prepare for the restart of the airlines. Our plans are still in place, in addition to developing the regional networks of which we have already developed nine routes, we need to do a bit more to acquire the 18 routes required for Africa because we are going to expand the network to intercontinental with the two Airbus A330's arriving in December," Mr Cornwell Muleya, the Uganda airlines Chief Executive Officer, said.

He made the remarks on Friday at Entebbe International Airport during the celebrations of the Airline's first anniversary.

"Despite the pandemic, we have achieved a lot this year, we started as an airline with no name, no identity but today, Uganda airlines is known all over the world as an airline that provides good services with a good plan in a stable country with a lot to offer to the world," Mr Muleya said.

He said the airline that started with no passengers at its revival, had registered over 75,000 passengers before the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

Uganda Airlines inaugural flight was operated from Entebbe International Airport to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Kenya on August 27, 2019.

The airline that was relaunched last year following its collapse in 2001 has four planes with two Airbus A330 jets expected to arrive in this December, to enable the carrier to expand to the intercontinental network routes of Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved.

