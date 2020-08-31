Rwanda: APR in Talks With KCCA Defender Nemeyimana

Rwanda Premier League champions APR have reportedly reached advanced talks with defender Samuel Nemeyimana, of Ugandan side KCCA, for a possible move, Times Sport has learnt.

According to a reliable source within APR management, the player has agreed to personal teams and what remains is an agreement between the two clubs.

"We are in talks with him (Nemeyimana) and he has agreed to personal terms. But, he still has three years of contract at KCCA, and that calls for an agreement between the clubs before the transfer happens," said the source.

Nemeyimana, 21, made his senior debut for KCCA during the 2019 Cecafa Kagame Cup in Rwanda in June through July. The Ugandan champions lifted the title after edging then holders Azam, of Tanzania, in the final.

The towering centre-back, born to a Rwandan father and Ugandan mother, is eligible to represent either country at international level as he is yet to feature for Uganda or Rwanda in any official Fifa-sanctioned match.