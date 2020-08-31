Rwanda: Covid-19 - Rwanda Registers Fourth Death in a Week, 70 New Cases

An 81 year-old Rwandan succumbed to Covid-19 on Friday, August 29, the Ministry of Health announced.

The deceased became the fourth person to die from the pandemic since Monday

In total, the death toll to the pandemic stands at 16 people in the country.

According to the Ministry of Health, on Friday, 70 people tested positive for the pandemic while only three people recovered from it.

Of the new cases, 54 were detected from the Kigali markets cluster which consists Nyabugogo and Nyarugenge markets.

Both markets were temporarily closed last week following an upsurge in cases that were traced there.

Other cases detected on Friday came from Rusizi district where seven cases were detected, and Nyamasheke district with three cases.

Three cases were also detected in Rubavu district, whereas Kirehe and Musanze districts reported two cases and one case respectively.

The latest results that were obtained from 5,159 samples run in the last 24 hours raised the tally of confirmed cases to 3,742 reported since mid-March.

Of these, 1,866 people have already recovered and discharged from treatment centres.