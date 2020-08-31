Rwanda: Ten Most Humorous Rwandans on Social Media

As social media is increasingly become the go-to place for content of diverse nature, many people turn to different social media platforms to kill off their stress, owing to humor that is posted on these platforms.

Some of the producers of this content do it for the fun of it, while others have found it a convenient platform to nurture their talent and in the process earn from it.

The number of upcoming comedians is on the rise and making a name for themselves in the entertainment industry due to the exposure they get on social media.

The most used platforms are Instagram, Tik Tok and Snapchat.

Below are 10 most humorous Rwandans on social media in no particular order.

Emmanuel Mugisha 'Clapton Kibonge'

Born Emmanuel Mugisha, Kibonge is regarded as one of the funniest comedians in the country, mostly owing to his satirical and rib-cracking videos that his 250,000 Instagram followers look forward to on a daily basis.

His funny clips have also led to the growth in subscription to his YouTube channel, which currently boasts of a staggering 65,000 subscribers.

Kibonge, 31, started comedy at an early age of 14, and the more he grows, the funnier he becomes.

He produced several local TV and radio comedy skits like Ramjaane on the now defunct Lemigo TV and Barber Shop on TV 10 but social media has become a new world for the comedian to poke fun at the digital community.

Promesse Kamanda

Professionally, she is a photographer whose work is widely known. But Kamanda's legion of fans has stretched beyond those who follow her work behind the lens.

She has established herself as the queen of Tik Tok in Rwanda given funny videos of her mimicking voices and behaviors of different celebrities in a comic way.

The comic Tik Tok videos that Kamanda shares on her Instagram page have attracted the attention of many followers, boosting her Instagram following to 28,200 followers so far.

Ravanelly Twahirwa

So young but what a fantasy talented comedian he is!

Like Kamanda, Ravanelly's comedy has taken over Tik Tok by the storm. His skits are enjoyed by thousands of his Instagram followers, including Clapton Kibonge who recruited him to join his comedy crew, 'Daymakers Edutainment'.

With his voice that he effortlessly changes depending on the person he's mimicking, the young comedian's videos will literary keep everyone of his followers glued to his social media pages.

Currently, his Instagram page has 31,000 followers, which is not an easy feat for an upstart.

Charity Keza (The Keza)

'Truth' comes at the heart of Charity Keza's content that people never stop monitoring her social media platforms for a new post.

She is especially famous on Instagram and Tik Tok.

Driven by constructive criticism laced with humor, Keza produces plenty of short videos whose messages have influenced behavioral change among her Instagram and Tik Tok followers.

For instance, she is known for warning people against asking their colleagues unnecessary or illogical questions to which, in reality, you can't find answer.

The former air hostess with the national airliner RwandAir and later Qatar Airways, Keza who boasts of 48,400 followers on Instagram says her focus is more about the message than entertainment people in her videos.

Nathalie Atete

Nathalie Atete's fun videos on Instagram and Snapchat are taking by the storm the world of comedy in Rwanda. She's rarely seen performing comedy on stage but she's getting way better than some standup comedians the country currently has.

Her Instagram followers got to know what an amazing talent she has when one of her funniest videos went viral on social media acting like an old woman on how she would be sharing with her children/ grand-children her best fun memories related to the current world of entertainment in Rwanda.

Nyaxo

Nyaxo Comedy series has been trending since a team of young but talented comedians led by main act Nyaxo, uploaded their first episode on YouTube in June 2019.

The next episode seems to be much missed whenever people finish to watch the latest one. His most popular comedy recorded over 600 000 views.

Bishop Gafaranga

His name is derived from his famous evangelical comedy skits, which he actually performs acting like a pastor. '

His preaching style is so funny that it always gives his 61,600 YouTube subscribers a reason to search for new videos on his platforms.

If you see him acting such kinds of comedy in church, pretending to be doing prophecy for people, there is no doubt you would think he's a pastor. The only difference is the logic in his acting.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Fabrice Shema (Pattyno)

Despite being a Civil Engineering student at University of Rwanda, fast-rising comedian Fabrice Shema did not let his talent go to waste and comedy series, Pattyno Comedy' ranks among the most followed on YouTube.

His comedy mainly focuses on street lifestyle and the comic way he acts in every scene makes everyone wanting more and more.

Many of his most popular comedies have been watched between 150,000 and 200,000 times per post on YouTube.

Japhet and Etienne

'Bigomba Guhinduka' has become a motto that comedians Etienne Iryamukuru (5k Etienne) and 'Japhet' Mazimpaka have been known for for years.

The phrase, which loosely translates to "things must change" tackles known bad vices in the Rwandan society and uses comedy to call for behavioral change.

The outcome usually leaves those watching in stitches.

Joshua

Local celebrities will not go to sleep without checking comedian Joshua's videos on YouTube to check what he said about them.

His creativity and comic storytelling talent makes everyone follow regularly his skits on his YouTube channel 'Joshua Comedian'. His most popular comedy video garnered over 300,000 views.