Angola: Activists Criticise Forces for Brutality in War Against Covid-19

Activists are criticising Angolan security forces tasked with implementing Covid-19 restrictions for brutality including death.

Rights watchdog Amnesty International says at least seven people have been killed by the police between May and July, raising fears that the restrictions and their implementation could be as deadly.

The AI issued a statement on Tuesday after a joint investigation with Angolan rights organisation OMUNGA into the conduct of the police force

Both organisations say the death toll is likely to be much higher and that the victims were mainly young men, the youngest aged 14.

Angola has so far reported 2,222 Covid-19 cases, 100 deaths and 628 recoveries.

Luand, the country's capital, is the epicentre with 1,165 active cases, 890 recoveries and 99 deaths. It is followed by Zaire (60 active), Cabinda (22) and Kwanza-Norte (4 active cases, 14 recoveries and one death).

Bengo has six active cases, Benguela three with two recoveries and one death, Kuanza-Sul two with two recoveries and one death, Cunene two with one recovery), Huíla two, and Uíge, Lunda-Norte, Malanje, Huambo, Moxico and Bié provinces with one active case each.

State of emergency

Angola declared a state of emergency from August 10 to September 8 that maintains closed borders to prevent the spread of the virus.

The prevailing situation allows the entry and exit of cargo, goods, humanitarian aid and medical emergencies.

"The stories we heard from relatives and eyewitnesses are harrowing. One teenage boy was shot in the face while he lay injured and another was killed when police fired on a group of friends practising at a sports field", the statement quoted Mr Deprose Muchena, AI's Director for East and Southern Africa, as saying.

"There must be a thorough, independent, impartial, transparent and effective investigation into these killings, and perpetrators must be brought to justice in fair trials. There must be proper oversight to ensure Angolan security forces comply with international human rights standards when enforcing Covid-19 prevention measures."

A state of emergency is no excuse for such outrageous human rights violations, he said.

"The authorities have used emergency measures to impose arbitrary restrictions on human rights. Any use of force by security forces should be exceptional and must comply with the state's international human rights obligations, particularly the obligation to respect and protect the right to life and physical integrity and security of the person" the statement quoted Mr João Malavindele, Omunga's Executive Director, as saying.

Admission

In Luanda alone, citizens and civil society members have reacted to the AI and Omunga report, saying it is genuine.

Police authorities were not immediately available for comment on the matter.

Last month, Angolan police acknowledged the killing of one national in Luanda due to an officer's carelessness during an operation.

Interior ministry spokesperson Waldemar José regretted the incident and assured the police officer was arrested and held responsible.

"Police officers have killed people in Luanda since the start of the pandemic. They normally do it to enforce law. It is not fair", said João Paulo, a Prenda quarter resident.