Kenya: Tennis Sets the Pace in Effecting Protocols for Restart of Local Sport

Even before the Ministry of Sports released protocols for the resumption of sports in the country last Monday after being suspended in March owing to Covid-19, Tennis Kenya had already crafted their return to action rules.

Tennis Kenya (TK) formed a task force, which worked closely with officials from the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Sports and other stakeholders to look into protocols leading to a "return to tennis".

The team headed by physician and former international, Philip Ilako, has since come up with a document on the risks, risk mitigation and other protocols which will be followed by players, coaches, officials, clubs, schools and institutions in the counties as they contemplate resumption of the sport.

The document was presented to the Sports and Health ministries on Monday while the Sports Cabinet Secretary, Amina Mohamed, released the protocols for the resumption of sports.

"It is our hope that everyone involved in tennis in Kenya will follow the risk mitigation protocols covered in this document to not only protect themselves but all persons with whom they interact; in an endeavour to curtail the spread of Covid-19," Ilako said.

He thanked his team for its input and the time the members provided in developing the important document.

Guidelines are beneficial

"'Return to Tennis' will provide health, social and economic benefits for Tennis Kenya members and TK would like to ensure it is done in the safest and best way possible. Tennis is a low-risk sport since it is a non-contact sport, which can be played while still observing the social distancing rules," Ilako said.

TK president James Kenani hailed the task force for coming up with what he described as workable protocols that are in phases.

"Observing these guidelines and protocols diligently by all our stakeholders will be critical for a safe return to tennis, thus minimising transmission and spread of the Covid-19 virus," he said.

However, Kenani said the guidelines are dependent on the Ministry of Health and the International Tennis Federation advice. He said: "We shall endeavour to keep our stakeholders informed as Covid-19 evolves and on receipt of new information."

The federation has come up with guidelines for training, travelling teams, wheelchair and hearing impaired tennis and for junior and adult players.

Coaches, clubs and sports facilities also have their Covid-19 guidelines alongside the protocols for competitions in relation to local and international tournaments, international players and counties.

Besides the usual guidelines on social distancing, wearing face masks, use of sanitisers and regular handwash, Tennis Kenya will insist on mass testing for those resuming play.

There will be no handshakes and players will be required to carry their own tennis balls for practice and there will be no use of showers and a maximum of four players will be allowed per court.

People travelling outside the country will have Covid-19 tests done 72 hours prior to international trips and teams will be required to have a team manager who will act as a contact person.

"Travelling teams will be tested before their return," said the document.

The document envisages the re-opening happening in six phases with the first four weeks involving the resumption of training. The second phase will see local tournaments beginning. Only two players will be allowed on court per session, with special attention being given to players aged 65 and above. Phase three will have four players per session.