Kenya: Covid-19 - Kenya's Cases Rise to 33,794 as 164 More Test Positive

29 August 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya now has 33,794 declared cases of the coronavirus following its reporting of the first one on March 13.

The Health ministry announced another record low in the number of daily infections on Saturday, saying 3,009 samples had been analysed in the last 24 hours.

In a statement, Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also announced 156 more recoveries, bringing the total to 19,590, and five more deaths bringing the toll to 572.

The total number of samples tested in Kenya so far is 445,722.

CS Kagwe said 158 of the new patients were Kenyans and six foreigners whereas the youngest one was six months old and the oldest 89.

Ninety were male and 74 females, with Nairobi County accounting for 56 of the cases.

Machakos followed with 24, Kajiado 15, Uasin Gishu 14, Taita Taveta 11, Nakuru eight, Busina six, and Kiambu and Kilifi five each.

Then came Mombasa, Turkana and Lamu with four each, Nyandarua with two, and Kisumu, Nyeri, Makueni, Garissa, Meru and Kirinyaga with one case each.

