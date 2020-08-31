Kenya: Covid-19 - Head Teachers Say Released Cash Too Little for Reopening Plans

The Ministry of Education has begun assessing schools' preparedness ahead of reopening in January.

This comes amid complaints by school heads about inadequate funding.

Head teachers who spoke to the Nation lamented that the funds released to the learning institutions for infrastructure cannot prepare them for reopening.

Schools are scheduled to reopen in January. However, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has hinted at plans to reopen them earlier.

The head teachers said most public schools have dilapidated infrastructure, crowded classes and overstretched dormitories, citing this as a confirmation that social distancing would be a major challenge if they were to reopen.

"Most schools have been neglected. We are now left with a lot of uncut grass and unkempt classrooms and dormitories as the schools do not have funds to maintain them," said Kenya Secondary School Heads Association (Kessha) chairman Kahi Indimuli.

His Kenya Primary Schools Heads Association counterpart Nicholas Gathemia said learning institutions that depend entirely on government funding are operating on zero budget.

Monitoring

During the assessment, head teachers will be required to provide data and information on their schools' ability to observe social distancing and ensure health and safety of learners, teachers and non-teaching staff.

Ministry of Education Director-General Elyas Abdi, in a circular dated August 21 to all county directors of education, asked schools to prepare for the monitoring exercise.

"All field officers are hereby asked to work closely with public-private basic education institutions to ensure compliance with the health and safety protocols," said Mr Abdi.

The director-general said the ministry intends to carry out risk assessments for sustainability and readiness to reopen institutions.

"As you are aware, reopening of education institutions within the context of Covid-19 requires adequate preparations of the education sector, line ministries, county governments, institution managers, administrators, teachers, parents and religious organisations to work in close collaboration with the Ministry of Health," said Mr Abdi.

The Education ministry expects schools to put in place measures to ensure social distancing and high levels of hygiene.

The checklist includes ensuring there are adequate hand-washing points - preferably foot-operated - automatic sanitiser dispensers, thermos guns as well as equipped isolation facilities, protective gear and face masks within the institutions to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Basic requirements

The Education ministry has also promised to ensure learners are provided with two washable masks and that schools are installed with water tanks for learners to wash their hands constantly.

The principals also want the ministry to explain how funds allocated for second and third term will be used.

They questioned the expenditure of the Sh6.5 billion stimulus package announced by President Uhuru Kenya for improvement of school infrastructure.

This week, the Education ministry released Sh500 per student for maintenance and improvement of infrastructure.

"Since schools closed, no development funds have been sent to enable heads to install water tanks, buy thermo guns and soap in line with the health requirements," said a principal in Kiambu County.

A head teacher in Kisii County said many schools do not have running water and have not bought any of the items required before reopening.

"I think the Sh500 allocated for infrastructure is not adequate to prepare schools to meet the Covid-19 guidelines for reopening in January 2021. It also looks like there will be no disbursement in third term. Why can't they channel funds to expand infrastructure in schools?" the head teacher posed.

Huge debts

A principal in Samburu County told the Nation that schools have been plunged into huge financial debts.

"Will the Sh500 per student be enough for schools to ensure social distancing in classes, buy thermo guns, sanitisers and install water tanks and taps in schools?" the principal wondered.

Mr Indimuli said schools had not been issued with the guidelines and did not know how they are expected to prepare.

"Currently schools have not prepared and need funds to enable them to put in place the health measures," said Mr Indimuli.

Mr Gathemia said assessing primary schools at this stage would not show any progress.

"Primary schools are as they were when schools closed," said Mr Gathemia.

For private schools, the government announced a consensual grant of Sh7 billion to enable them to prepare for safe reopening.

More than 130 private schools have indicated they will not open in January due to huge debts.