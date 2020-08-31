Tanzania Communications Regulatory Fines Raha Sh11.8 Billion

28 August 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Gadiosa Lamtey

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) on Friday, August 28, struck Raha Limited with a Sh11.8 billion fine over violation of communications regulations.

The leading internet service provider is also accused of using radio communication frequencies in the range of 1452-1482 MHZ without possessing a valid license since March 24 this year.

"Let me put it clear on this. Frequency is very sensitive due to security reasons and that is why no one is allowed to use it without a permit from the regulator. The company has totally violated communions regulations," said TCRA Director General James Kilaba.

Raha Limited has recently rebranded to Raha Liquid Telecom.

Mr Kilaba said that Raha is required to pay the fine within 90 days and should they fail further action will be taken against them.

According to Mr Kilaba should Raha find the regulator's ruling unfair, 'they can appeal to Fair Competition Tribunal (FCT)'.

Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

