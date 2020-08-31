Angola: Covid-19 - Over 300 Angolans Return Home From Congo, DRC

Cabinda — At least 363 Angolans have returned to the northern Cabinda Province, after being stranded for several months in the Republic of Congo and the DR Congo, following the outbreak, last March, of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The welcoming ceremony was attended by the Angolan deputy consul in Muanda, Congo Central Province (DRC), Felisberto Zua, and the municipal administrator of Cabinda, Berta Marciano.

On the occasion, Felisberto Zua said the repatriation process happened in a normal manner, further stressing that there are still many compatriots who are willing to return to Angola.