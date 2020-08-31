Tanzania: Soccer Experts Say Krmpotić Has Huge Task in New League Season

29 August 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Majuto Omary

Dar es Salaam — Football analysts have said that the newly-appointed Young Africans (Yanga) head coach, Zlatco Krmpotić, has huge challenges to surmount if the club's objectives are to be attained. This is despite his rich soccer coaching experience.

Krmpotić - who arrives in Tanzania today to start his new assignment with the Jangwani Street club - is among the most experienced coaches in Africa, having coached famous clubs like TP Mazembe and Don Bosco of DR Congo; Zambia's Zesco; South Africa's Royal Eagles, and Botswana's Jwaneng Galaxy Club.

Also during his managerial career, Krmpotić worked for many other clubs in Serbia (AIK Bačka Topola, OFK Beograd for three spells, and Obilic); Sweden (Degerfors IF, FYR); Macedonia (Sloga Jugomagnat); Turkey (Ankaragücü); Greece (Paniliakos); Cyprus (Nea Salamis); Kazakhstan (Kairat) and the Kuwait-based club Kazma.

He also led the Serbia and Montenegro U-17s (2005), as well as the Serbia U-19 national soccer team in 2007 and 2008. A Tanzanian football analyst, Theogenis Alex Kashasha, says local clubs have managed to acquire many football coaches with the best curriculum vitae (CV), but they ended up being sacked, usually due to their poor performance.

Kashasha says most of the coaches are challenged by the environment and leadership, both of which are key to successful coaching. "Krmpotić is a good coach with an excellent CV. He is an among the few coached who managed to work for various clubs in different African countries where there was a conducive environment and leadership, to great success. What determines the performance of any coach is the working environment, the players' commitment and the leadership. Many Tanzanian clubs have sacked otherwise good coaches, and Krmpotić faces the same challenges, while club members and fans seek good results from coaches," said Kashasha. For his part, Ally Mayay said Krmpotić is a good coach, and his task ahead is to organise the players who have been recruited in this season to get the best results.

Mayay said Krmpotić - like other coaches in the world - must focus on victory despite the fact, although he has about a week or so in which to train the team before the new league starts on September 6 this year.

Also Read

Chelsea confirm signing of Brazil defender Silva from PSG

Bring on Simba, says Hitimana

Yanga: We will seek Sh600m from Simba if we win appeal

"You may recruit the best coach in the world, but he cannot survive in the club if he does not record good results. But, Yanga have recruited good players, and I believe they will do their best on the soccer pitch," said Mayay

Another coach, Joseph Kanakamfumu, asked Yanga fans to realise that the time left before the league starts is not enough for Krmpotić to build a formation for the team rather than depending on individual skills of the players only.

Kanakamfumu said the Serbian - who also has Croatian citizenship - is a good coach. But, he needs support from the club's officials, members and fans if he is to perform his duties well. "Basically, the new coach has a huge task as the club leaders and members need victory and the trophy," said Kanakamfumu.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Prepares to Open Borders as Covid-19 Cases Drop

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.