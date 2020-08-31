Mozambique: Covid-19 Cases Increasingly Concentrated in Maputo

Maputo — The latest figures issued by the Mozambican Ministry of Health confirm that the coronavirus pandemic is now at its worst in Maputo city.

A Ministry press release issued on Friday said that in the previous 24 hours, 46 case of Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, were diagnosed in the country and 33 of them (72 per cent) were in the capital.

The Ministry release said that, since the first case was diagnosed on 22 March, 92,046 people have been tested for the coronavirus, 916 of them in the previous 24 hours, all of them in public facilities.

Of the samples tested, 265 were from Maputo city, 177 from Maputo province, 139 from Inhambane, 84 from Nampula, 82 from Gaza, 59 from Zambezia, 52 from Cabo Delgado, 44 from Manica, 10 from Sofala, and four from Niassa.

870 of the tests were negative, and 46 people tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of positive cases since the start of the pandemic to 3,697. All the new cases are Mozambican citizens. 25 are men or boys and 21 are women of girls. Two are children under the age of five, and three are over 65 years old.

In line with standard Ministry of Health procedure, all 46 new cases are in home isolation, and their contacts are being traced.

33 of these cases are from Maputo city, and eight are from Maputo province (five from Matola city, two from Boane district and one from Marracuene). Two cases are from Cabo Delgado (one from the provincial capital, Pemba, and the other from Mecufi district). One case is from Nacala port, in Nampula province, one is from the Zambezia provincial capital, Quelimane, and one is from Inhambane city.

Over the same 24 hour period, four Covid-19 patients were hospitalised in the Polana-Canico isolation ward in Maputo city. These brings the total number of patients hospitalized to 13 (11 in Maputo city, one in Beira and one in Gaza).

A further 87 patients made a full recovery from Covid-19 - 47 in Nampula, 12 in Maputo province, 11 in Cabo Delgado, ten in Sofala, five in Gaza, and two in Inhambane. The number of recoveries now stands at 2,055, which is 55.6 per cent of all people diagnosed with Covid-19.

As of Friday, the geographical distribution of all 3,697 positive cases, by the provinces where they were diagnosed, was as follows: Maputo City, 1,275; Maputo province, 669; Cabo Delgado, 579; Nampula, 517; Gaza, 169; Sofala, 151; Inhambane, 88; Manica, 77; Tete, 74; Zambezia, 59; Niassa, 39.

The main Covid-19 statistics for Mozambique are now: 3,697 confirmed cases, of whom 2,055 have made a complete recovery and 1,617 are active cases. 25 Covid-19 patients have died, 21 of the disease and four of other causes.

In terms of active cases, the pandemic is increasingly concentrated in Maputo city and province which between them have 1,144 active cases - 71 per cent of the national total.