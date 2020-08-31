Sudan: Ministerial Delegation Arrives in Kassala

Khartoum — A high-level ministerial delegation arrived in Kassala, on Friday, to inspect the security situations and push forward the efforts aim at ending the violence acts sparked by the appointment of the new Wali (governor) of the state.

At least five people were killed in the tribal clashes that took place in Kassala during the past two days, in addition to heavy material losses.

The delegation which includes Ministers of Interior, Information, youth and Sports, in addition to, Police Director General, a number of leaderships of army, Rapid Support Forces and representatives of Cabinet, Public Prosecution , will meet the the executive and political leaderships in Kassala.